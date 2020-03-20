Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Makes offseason adjustments

Vogelbach, who was hitting .321 (9-for-28) prior to the suspension of spring training, focused on being more aggressive early in counts and improving against left-handed pitching this offseason, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I feel really good," the Florida native reaffirmed. "I'm swinging at strikes. I feel really good off lefties, and that was my goal coming into Spring Training -- to try to dominate lefties. Every time a lefty is on the mound, really lock in and try to dominate them. It's something I needed to get better from last year and is a goal of mine, and it starts in Spring Training."

Vogelbach is expected to primarily operate at designated hitter this season with rookie Evan White taking over at first base, so he should have plenty of time to remain focused on the improvements he attempted to make this offseason. The burly slugger's motivation was a poor second half of last season -- one in which he slashed an anemic .162/.286/.341 -- and his .161/.288/.315 line versus southpaws. Both Vogelbach and manager Scott Servais also came to the conclusion the 27-year-old was too passive in the post-All-Star-break portion of the campaign, as he posted a .926 OPS when putting the first pitch in play and a .587 figure when getting behind in the count on the first pitch. With Tom Murphy and Aaron Nola both poised to see some time at designated hitter as well this season, Vogelbach will still sit against some left-handers, but his production prior to the pause in play offered reason for optimism.