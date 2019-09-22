Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Not part of Sunday's lineup

Vogelbach is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Vogelbach is hitting just .178 this month and .163 against lefties this season, so it doesn't come as much surprise he is being held out Sunday against Orioles starter John Means. Tom Murphy will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter.

More News
Our Latest Stories