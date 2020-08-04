Vogelbach went 0-for-2 with two walks in a loss to the Athletics on Monday.

It says plenty about what type of night it was when a two-walk tally ranks as one of a team's most productive performances, but Vogelbach's two instances on the basepaths made him one of only three Mariners to reach safely on multiple occasions Monday. The pair of walks also served to at least give Vogelbach and his fantasy managers a bit of a reprieve from the forgettable start to his season, and it followed a Sunday start where he also plated his first run of the campaign with a single.