Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out again Monday

Vogelbach is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Vogelbach is hitting just .131 with a .565 OPS through 18 games this month, so he'll head to the bench for a second straight game as the Mariners stack right-handed hitters against lefty J.A. Happ. In his place, Tom Murphy is starting at DH and hitting fifth.

