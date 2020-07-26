Vogelbach is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Mariners are facing a righty (Zack Greinke) in this one. Vogelbach is 0-for-7 with two strikeouts and one walk through two games. Jose Marmolejos will get the start at designated hitter while batting sixth.
