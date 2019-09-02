Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Outstanding offensive effort in win

Vogelbach went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a bases-loaded walk, another base on balls and two runs overall in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Vogelbach generated one of five multi-hit efforts on a breakout offensive day for the Mariners. The slugger limped to a .130 average in a forgettable August, but he does have a modest three-game hitting streak and is now just one homer away from hitting 30-mark in that category for the first time in his career.