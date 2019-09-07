Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Reaches 30 homers
Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Astros.
The 26-year-old has reached 30 homers on the season, but his overall numbers have been in free fall. Since the beginning of August, Vogelbach is slashing .157/.306/.348 with only five home runs and 10 RBI in 28 games.
