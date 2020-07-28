Vogelbach is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels.
It was something of a surprise to see Vogelbach sit for the Mariners' previous two games with righties on the mound for the opposition, but it's no surprise to see him sit against southpaw Patrick Sandoval in this contest. Tim Lopes will serve as the designated hitter in his absence.
