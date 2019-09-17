Play

Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits in NL park

Vogelbach is not in the lineup Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners don't have a designated hitter available with the series being played under National League rules, but Vogelbach has started at first base on 46 occasions this season and could certainly do so in one or both of the next two games. Austin Nola starts there Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories