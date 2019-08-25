Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting amid skid

Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Vogelbach will get a rare day off versus a right-handed pitcher (Clay Buchholz) while he continues to endure a rough August. Since homering in the Mariners' first game of the month, Vogelbach has gone 7-for-57 (.123 average) with two home runs and a 32.8 percent strikeout rate. Omar Narvaez will fill in for Vogelbach as the Mariners' designated hitter.