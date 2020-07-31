Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Vogelbach served as the designated hitter for the first two games of the season and went 0-for-7 with a walk, but he's started only one of the past five games. Tim Lopes will bat second as the designated hitter Friday.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Not in lineup•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Remains sidelined•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Working with hitting coaches•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting again•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Attends first camp session•