Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting vs. southpaw

Vogelbach is not in the lineup Thursday against the Athletics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Vogelbach is slashing .160/.333/.300 with two home runs and six RBI in 19 games this month. He'll give way to Domingo Santana at DH on Thursday with lefty Sean Manaea starting for Oakland.

