Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

Vogelbach reached base twice, and the slugger has reached base in seven of his last nine contests -- he is only hitting .138 but owns a .306 on-base percentage with two homers and four RBI in that stretch. Vogelbach is never going to hit for average, but he should retain some sort of value due to his raw power to all fields and good eye at the plate.