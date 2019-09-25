Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Walks in return to lineup

Vogelbach (neck) went 0-for-2 with a walk in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Vogelbach had sat out the series finale versus the Orioles on Sunday with neck soreness, but he was well enough to serve as the designated hitter Tuesday. The slugger remains mired in a 1-for-16 slump that's encompassed his last five games, and he's now gone without an extra-base hit in 12 of his last 13 contests overall.