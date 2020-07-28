Vogelbach, who's been out of the lineup for the Mariners' last two games, is working on some technique issues with the team's hitting coaches, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Vogey has gotten off to a slow start here and in summer camp," manager Scott Servais said. "The last couple days, he's been working on a few things with [hitting coaches Jarret DeHart and Hugh Quattlebaum], trying to get the feel back. He's picked up a few things on video. He'll be back in there again."

The left-handed slugger has been replaced by Jose Marmolejos for both of the last two contests, with Vogelbach's 0-for-7 start over the first two games of the season having a role to play. Vogelbach had performed well in spring training and Cactus League play (.321 average over 12 exhibitions), but the struggles he displayed in summer camp have carried over to the regular season. He may have another day off Tuesday, considering southpaw Patrick Sandoval is slated to take the mound for the opposing Angels.