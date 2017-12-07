Mariners' Dee Gordon: Slated to play center field for Mariners

Gordon will play center field for the Mariners in 2018, Jim Bowden of Sirius XM Radio reports.

The report was confirmed by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, who broke the original story of Gordon being traded from Miami to Seattle. Gordon hasn't played center field at any level in the states, but he did make nine appearances in center in the Dominican Winter League a few years ago. Those in the fantasy game will want to continue to deploy Gordon at second base, but the dual eligibility he'll pick up early on will be a nice bonus.