Mariners' Dee Gordon: Slated to play center field for Mariners
Gordon will play center field for the Mariners in 2018, Jim Bowden of Sirius XM Radio reports.
The report was confirmed by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, who broke the original story of Gordon being traded from Miami to Seattle. Gordon hasn't played center field at any level in the states, but he did make nine appearances in center in the Dominican Winter League a few years ago. Those in the fantasy game will want to continue to deploy Gordon at second base, but the dual eligibility he'll pick up early on will be a nice bonus.
More News
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...