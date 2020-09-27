Strange-Gordon went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored, a stolen base and a walk in a 12-3 win over the Athletics in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Strange-Gordon got aboard twice in the third inning. The first time, he singled, stole second and scored on a J.P. Crawford double to tie the game at 1-1. Strange-Gordon added a two-RBI single in his second at-bat of the inning. In the fifth, he walked and scored on a Crawford single. The 32-year-old Strange-Gordon has posted three steals, three RBI and 12 runs scored in 33 games this season in a part-time role.