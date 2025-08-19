Gilbert (3-5) took the loss Monday at Philadelphia, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks over two innings. He struck out one.

The Seattle right-hander looked like a shell of the pitcher who entered this contest with a 3.31 ERA across 89.2 frames. Gilbert allowed five or more runs for the first time in 18 starts this season, as he equaled the shortest outing of his career -- previously done when he pitched two innings June 26, 2021. The Phillies tallied all six of their runs, including two homers, in the second to chase Gilbert after 65 pitches. He now sports a 3.83 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 125:23 K:BB across 91.2 total innings. Gilbert will look to bounce back in his next start, which is currently scheduled to come at home against the Athletics this weekend.