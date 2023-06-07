Gilbert (4-3) allowed a run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in seven innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Padres.

After getting tagged for seven runs (five earned) over four innings versus the Yankees in his last start, Gilbert bounced back with his second-longest outing of the season. The one negative was that he issued multiple walks for the third time in 12 starts. Gilbert's at a 3.80 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 79:13 K:BB through 71 innings. He's projected for a home start versus the Marlins next week.