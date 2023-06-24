Gilbert (5-4) earned the win Friday, giving up one run on two hits and one walk over seven innings against the Orioles. He struck out five.

The right-hander allowed just two baserunners through six scoreless frames, but Anthony Santander broke through for Baltimore with a solo homer in the seventh. Gilbert has flashed his top-of-the-rotation potential at times this season but hasn't been able to maintain that performance consistently, and he came into Friday having given up five-plus earned runs in two of his previous four starts. He has a 4.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 89:17 K:BB through 86.1 innings this year and projects for a favorable matchup versus Washington next week.