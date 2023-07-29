Gilbert (9-5) allowed two runs on nine hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 6.1 innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Gilbert picked up his fourth win in his last five outings, and this was his third quality start in that span. The one knock on his performance was allowing a season-high nine hits. He's given up some lofty hit numbers lately -- he's allowed eight or more hits in four of his last nine outings -- but he was able to work around trouble Friday. The right-hander is now at a 3.83 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 121:21 K:BB through 124.2 innings over 21 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Red Sox next week.