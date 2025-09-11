Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Fans eight in short start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilbert allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Wednesday.
Gilbert's line was pretty solid overall, especially his eight punchouts and 18 whiffs. However, the right-hander was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after hitting his second batter of the game on his 95th pitch. The truncated outing snapped a three-game streak of quality starts by Gilbert, though he still allowed exactly one run for the third time across his past four appearances. Gilbert lowered his season ERA to 3.54 ahead of what's projected to be matchup in Kansas City for his next start.
