Gilbert didn't factor into the decision during Monday's 10-3 win in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Blue Jays. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out two across three innings.

Gilbert dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases in the bottom of the first inning, giving two runs back after his offense spotted him a three-run lead in the top half of the frame. The right-hander would surrender another run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Nathan Lukes. Gilbert hurled 58 pitches before his removal, likely indicating that he'll be available either out of the bullpen or for another start later in the series if needed.