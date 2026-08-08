Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Gives up two homers in loss

Gilbert (8-7) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Rays.

Unfortunately for Gilbert, two of the four hits he allowed were home runs, though both were solo shots. He's allowed multiple homers in each of his last two starts, though it's only happened five times all year. This was his third quality start in his last four outings as well, a span in which he has given up 11 runs over 25.1 innings. Gilbert is at a 3.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 145:32 K:BB through 139.1 innings over 23 starts on the year. He's lined up to make his next start on the road versus the Yankees.