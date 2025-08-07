Gilbert did not factor into the decision Thursday against the White Sox, allowing a run on two hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Gilbert held the White Sox scoreless through four innings before ultimately allowing a lone run on a Michael Taylor solo homer in the fifth. It's been an up-and-down year overall for the 28-year-old Gilbert, though he's now held opponents to three runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. Gilbert's ERA now sits at 3.35 with a 0.98 WHIP and 118 strikeouts through 16 starts (83.1 innings). He's tentatively lined up to face the Orioles on the road in his next outing.