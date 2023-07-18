Gilbert (8-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to earn the win Monday over the Twins.

Gilbert got a little extra time off when the Mariners reordered their rotation after the All-Star break. He was able to pick up his fourth win in his last five outings, but it was a bit shakier of a performance than usual for the right-hander. He's still allowed just eight runs over his last 34 innings. For the season, Gilbert owns a 3.65 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 111:20 K:BB through 113.1 innings over 19 starts. He's lined up for a home start versus the Blue Jays this weekend.