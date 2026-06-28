Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Goes seven innings in loss

Gilbert (6-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over seven innings in a loss against Cleveland on Saturday.

All of the runs Gilbert allowed came over the fourth and fifth innings, when the Guardians racked up six of their seven hits against him. The right-hander ultimately retired the final seven batters he faced, but the earlier damage was enough to send him to his first loss since May 16. The four runs Gilbert allowed were also his most since that May 16 outing versus San Diego. He came into Saturday on a dominant roll, pitching to a 1.49 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB over his previous six appearances covering 36.1 frames. Gilbert will look to get back into the win column his next time out, which lines up to be a home matchup against Toronto.