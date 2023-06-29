Gilbert (5-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Gilbert gave up four consecutive hits to open the game, which led to three runs coming across for Washington in the first inning. The right-hander was able to pitch his way out of trouble over the next four innings before again surrendering consecutive hits to open the bottom of the sixth, leading to another run for the Nationals. Gilbert has now allowed at least four runs in three of his last six starts and has failed to record more than five strikeouts in each of his last four. He'll look for better results when Mariners travel to take on the Giants next week in San Francisco.