Gilbert was tagged with a loss after he pitched four innings, surrendering five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk, while striking out three batters in Sunday's 6-2 defeat to the Blue Jays in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Gilbert gave up two runs in the bottom of the second inning before later giving up a two-run home run to Addison Barger in the following frame and a solo shot to Vladimir Guerrero in the fifth. The right-hander has now posted a 4.20 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 15 innings in four appearances, including three starts, with Seattle in the playoffs so far.