Gilbert (1-2) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against Texas. He struck out 10.

Gilbert had one of his best starts of the year despite the loss. The right-hander's 10 strikeouts were a season high, and he also tied his season high in innings pitched. The 26-year-old has proven himself to be a dependable option, as he hasn't allowed more than four runs in an appearance this season.