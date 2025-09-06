Gilbert didn't factor into the decision against Atlanta on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.

The right-hander looked shaky out of the gate, loading the bases with the first three batters he faced, but he limited the damage to a single run, highlighted by punching out Michael Harris with two men aboard. Gilbert settled in after the first, retiring 15 of the next 18 hitters to post his third consecutive quality start. Over that stretch, the 28-year-old has logged a 2.50 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 18 innings, though he's come away with just one win. Gilbert will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start against St. Louis.