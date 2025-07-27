Gilbert (3-4) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings to take the loss versus the Angels on Sunday.

Gilbert got through four innings with little trouble, but the Angels put together a four-run rally in the fifth capped by a Mike Trout home run. Gilbert wasn't at his best with control -- in addition to matching his season high with three walks, he also unleashed two wild pitches. The right-hander allowed 12 runs (nine earned) over 26.2 innings while posting a 38:10 K:BB in five July starts. He's now at a 3.36 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 105:18 K:BB through 72.1 innings over 14 starts this season. Gilbert's next start is projected to be at home versus the Rangers.