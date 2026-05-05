Gilbert (2-3) earned the win over Atlanta on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Gilbert and JR Ritchie were locked in a pitchers' duel through five frames, with Atlanta holding a 1-0 lead heading into the sixth. Gilbert got hit hard in that inning, giving up a trio of solo homers to fall behind 4-0. However, Seattle stormed back with five runs in the bottom of the frame, not only rescuing Gilbert from defeat but ultimately handing him the victory. This was far from the right-hander's best outing -- the four homers he allowed altogether were as many as he had served up over his first seven starts combined, but it certainly helped his final line that all the long balls were of the solo variety. Gilbert will take a mediocre 4.30 season ERA into his next start, which is slated to be a road tilt against the White Sox.