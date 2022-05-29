Gilbert (5-2) earned the win during Saturday's 6-0 victory over Houston, allowing four hits with five strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Gilbert got better as the game progressed Saturday, putting two Astros on in the first and third innings before retiring the last 10 he faced. The 25-year-old has now gone seven innings in each of his last three starts, though Saturday's game is the first Seattle has won in his last five turns. Gilbert takes a 2.29 ERA and 1.03 WHIP into a scheduled start for next weekend against the Rangers.