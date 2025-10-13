Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Starting Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilbert will draw the start on the mound for Game 2 of the ALCS on Monday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Gilbert will make his second start of the postseason and third appearance overall in Game 2. The right-hander has given up one run on seven hits and a walk, while striking out nine batters over eight innings so far in the postseason. Gilbert made one start against Toronto in the regular season, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks, while striking out nine over 4.2 innings on April 19.
