Gilbert (4-6) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a loss to Cleveland on Saturday.

Gilbert gave up just one run over his first five innings before Kyle Manzardo tagged him for a two-run homer in the sixth. That was enough to saddle the right-hander with his sixth loss of the season, as Seattle wasn't able to put any runs on the board until the seventh frame. Despite the defeat, Gilbert was mostly impressive -- he racked up 15 whiffs and notched his third quality start over his past four outings. He'll carry a 3.73 ERA into his next start, which is slated to come in Atlanta next week.