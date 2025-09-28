Gilbert allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Gilbert gave up a two-run home run to Dalton Rushing in the fifth inning. This was a somewhat limited start for Gilbert, who threw 48 of 75 pitches for strikes. The Mariners are locked into the No. 2 seed in the American League, so they had no need to push the right-hander. He'll finish the regular season at a 3.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 173:31 K:BB across 131 innings through 25 starts, and it's expected Gilbert will be part of the rotation for the ALDS.