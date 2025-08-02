Gilbert allowed three runs on five hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Friday.

This was Gilbert's fifth outing of the year where he issued zero walks. He had a rough third inning but was otherwise steady, throwing 63 of 88 pitches for strikes in his second quality start over his last three appearances. Gilbert is now at a 3.45 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 112:18 K:BB through 78.1 innings across 15 starts this season. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the White Sox next week.