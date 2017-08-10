Gosewisch cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Gosewisch slashed .071/.102/.071 through 11 games with the Mariners this season, and he owns a career .190 batting average across parts of four seasons, so he the Mariners were able to pass him through waivers untouched. He'll continue to serve as organizational catching depth at Tacoma.