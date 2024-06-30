De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss against Philadelphia.

De La Cruz broke out of a mini slump after going 4-for-28 over his last seven games with a nice showing on Sunday. His 15 home runs in 82 games this season are just four behind the career high he set last season in 153 games. While De La Cruz's slash line of .242/.289/.426 has room for improvement, there's no denying his raw potential to continue to add throughout the season.