De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

His bases-loaded two-bagger in the seventh inning tied the game at 3-3, sparking a comeback victory. Over the last 10 games, De La Cruz is batting .262 (11-for-42) with three doubles, three homers, five runs and nine RBI. The 27-year-old has 14 home runs through 80 contests, putting him on pace to shatter the career-high 19 he launched in 2023.