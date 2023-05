De La Cruz went 4-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rockies.

De La Cruz was solid, helping the Marlins outhit the Rockies 11-7, but his strong game wasn't enough. All four of his hits were singles, raising his batting average to .302 with five home runs, two stolen bases, 18 RBI and 19 runs scored through 44 games on the year. He's hitting .447 (17-for-38) over his last 10 contests.