De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.

De La Cruz led off the contest with a 429-foot solo shot off Matthew Liberatore. The 27-year-old outfielder has gone 4-for-14 with a pair of homers in his last three games -- De La Cruz is up to 13 long balls this year, putting him well on pace to surpass his career high of 19. Overall, he's slashing .245/.296/.424 with 34 RBI and 34 runs scored across 314 plate appearances this season.