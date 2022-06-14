De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With Garrett Cooper coming off the COVID-19-related injured list Monday and Avisail Garcia (hand) returning from a two-game absence Tuesday, De La Cruz's time as a regular in the Miami lineup looks to be over. De La Cruz started in each of the Marlins' last six games, going 3-for-21 with a home run, a stolen base, four RBI and one additional run.