De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

His sixth-inning shot off George Kirby got the Marlins on the board, as De La Cruz went back-to-back with Josh Bell to tie the game and set the stage for another walk-off win. De La Cruz has gone yard three times in the last four games, and through 17 contests in June he's slashing .265/.296/.559 with five doubles, five homers and 10 RBI, albeit with a disconcerting 2:17 BB:K.