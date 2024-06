De La Cruz went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Monday's 7-6 loss versus the Cardinals.

De La Cruz's only hit in this game was a big one, he tied the score up with a three-run blast off JoJo Romero in the eighth. The 27-year-old is already up to 12 homers a year after totaling 19 in 153 games. His power numbers make him a valuable player, despite his low OBP and high strikeout totals. He'll carry a .242/.295/.416 slash line into Tuesday's contest.