Robertson (4-5) took the loss and blew the save in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Lane Thomas greeted Robertson with a triple to open the top of the ninth, and while he got erased at home plate on a fielder's choice, the veteran reliever never regained his focus. Robertson has not been the answer at closer for Miami -- since being picked up at the trade deadline from the Mets, he's stumbled to a 7.20 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB through 10 innings while blowing three of his seven save chances. Tanner Scott has yet to give up a run in August while A.J. Puk has thrived in a return to a setup role since Robertson was acquired, so it wouldn't be a surprise if manager Skip Schumaker shuffled around his high-leverage corps once again before the end of the season.