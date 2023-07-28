Robertson was traded by the Mets to the Marlins in exchange for two prospects Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins have been trying to bolster their bullpen in the last few days, first flipping Dylan Floro for Jorge Lopez. Now they've added Robertson, who has served as the Mets' primary closer this season and put together a stellar 2.05 ERA and 1.00 WHIP to go along with a 48:13 K:BB across 44 frames. It's unclear if he'll get the full allotment of saves in Miami, though he does pair well with A.J. Puk given their complementary handedness.