Robertson picked up the save in Sunday's 8-6 victory over Detroit. He struck out one over a perfect inning.

Robertson got his first taste of action in a Miami uniform Sunday after being dealt by the Mets on Thursday, and he immediately assumed ninth-inning duties for the Marlins. The 38-year-old was perfect for save No. 15 and has now gone 3.2 innings without allowing a hit. Robertson figures to play a crucial role for the Marlins during their Wild Card chase and should receive more save opportunities with the team than he saw in New York.