Robertson picked up the save Wednesday against the Reds, allowing one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Robertson entered the contest with a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and needed just four pitches to get through the first two batters. He then allowed a single to Stuart Fairchild before getting rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz to go down swinging to end the game and secure his 17th save of the season. It marked Robertson's third save in four attempts since joining the Marlins while he's now recorded at least one strikeout in five straight appearances.